Treva Joyce Compton

Service Information
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-957-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Treva Joyce Compton, 82, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, March 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harold Compton; and her parents, Ernest and Gertrude (Watson) Shearer.
She is survived by her children, Sheila (Darrell) Collins and David (Elisha) Compton; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and brother, Maurice Shearer.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.