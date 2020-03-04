Treva Joyce Compton, 82, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, March 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harold Compton; and her parents, Ernest and Gertrude (Watson) Shearer.
She is survived by her children, Sheila (Darrell) Collins and David (Elisha) Compton; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and brother, Maurice Shearer.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 9, 2020