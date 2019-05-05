Tyler MacKenzie Clark, 25, of Lexington, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Leo Clark Jr. and Michael DuVall Finnell.
He is survived by his daughter, Maya Elizabeth Thompson; mother, Elizabeth (Rick) Clark Yancey; father, Simon M. Finnell; brothers, Austin M. Clark, Houston M. Finnell and William P. Yancey; sister, Shayla Long; grandparents, Lee Clark, Nancy Hale (Robin Young) Woolums, Cyndi Wagner and Kathy Yancey. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 8, 2019