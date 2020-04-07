Vernon Gregory O'Bryan, 60, of Mount Washington, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Ann Fawbush; and a sister-in-law, Michelle Fawbush.
He is survived by four children, Chrissy (Chad) Hahn, Jennifer (Roger) Vincent, Corbin (Jill) O'Bryan and Shelby (James) O'Bryan; father, Paul (Brenda) O'Bryan; siblings, Scott Fawbush, Wayne (Aprill) Fawbush, Dana (Eddie) Young, Tara (Glen) Fawbush, and David (Brenda) O'Bryan; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Due to the pandemic that is affecting the world, it is with much regret that all services will be private. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 8, 2020