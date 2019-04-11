Veronia Lisa McGill, 53, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, April 8, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edith Buchanan; and sister, Marelle Crump.
She is survived by her husband, Rick McGill; children, Angi (Eldon) Todd, Sarah (Chris) Ballard, Vanessa (Jacob) Logsdon and Shelby McGill; brother, Leo Buchanan; sisters, Georgie Cobble and June Jeffries; stepmother, Doris Buchanan; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, April 12, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. on Friday.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 15, 2019