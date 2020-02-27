Vickie Mike, 59, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ruby Houk.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Mike; son, Marcus Albritton; stepdaughters, Marsha (Chris) Paul, Heather (Jason) Clark; stepsons, Fred (Carla) Mike III and Brian Mike; brother Richard (Becky) Hargrove; 19 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Cremation will follow. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 2, 2020