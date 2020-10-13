Victoria Souza, 63, of Hillview, died on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma (Baily) Thomas; and her sister, Cathy Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Venessa (Brad) Harvey; sister, Scholotta Griffith; brother, John (Carla) Thomas; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with a 10 a.m. graveside service on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Bardstown Cemetery. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Monday.



