Violetta Neighbors, 75, of Hillview, died on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Kerry Neighbors and Wallace Neighbors; husband, Ralph Neighbors; and parents, Al and Betsy Holmen.
She is survived by a granddaughter; two grandsons; a great-granddaughter; sister, Judy Ford; and brother-in-law, Roddy (Sheila) Neighbors.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 22, 2020