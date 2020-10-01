1/
Vodella Jean "Bunny" Hardin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vodella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vodella Jean 'Bunny' Hardin, 67, of Shepherdsville, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Vodella was born on July 24, 1953, in Louisville to the late Granville Mills and Eulonda Mills Shucker of Shepherdsville. She was a retired educator from Bullitt County Public School System and a long-time member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she served faithfully and taught Sunday School.
She also loved to travel and take care of her grandson, Jack, who was 'Grandma's baby doll.'
She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Hardin of Bardstown; sons, Kenneth (Dawn) Hardin II of Mount Washington and Scott Hardin of Shepherdsville; grandson, Jackson Hardin of Mount Washington; three sisters, Lynn Berry of Hart County, Sidney Berry of Shepherdsville and Lola Hester of Dickson, Tenn.; two brothers, David Mills of Shepherdsville and Doug (Michele) Mills of Dickson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 5285 Highway 44 East, Shepherdsville. A private family burial will be held at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Bardstown.
Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington (Highway 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Drive) and after 10 a.m. on Saturday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
11:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
123 Winning Colors Drive
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
502-538-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved