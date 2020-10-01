Vodella Jean 'Bunny' Hardin, 67, of Shepherdsville, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Vodella was born on July 24, 1953, in Louisville to the late Granville Mills and Eulonda Mills Shucker of Shepherdsville. She was a retired educator from Bullitt County Public School System and a long-time member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she served faithfully and taught Sunday School.

She also loved to travel and take care of her grandson, Jack, who was 'Grandma's baby doll.'

She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Hardin of Bardstown; sons, Kenneth (Dawn) Hardin II of Mount Washington and Scott Hardin of Shepherdsville; grandson, Jackson Hardin of Mount Washington; three sisters, Lynn Berry of Hart County, Sidney Berry of Shepherdsville and Lola Hester of Dickson, Tenn.; two brothers, David Mills of Shepherdsville and Doug (Michele) Mills of Dickson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 5285 Highway 44 East, Shepherdsville. A private family burial will be held at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Bardstown.

Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington (Highway 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Drive) and after 10 a.m. on Saturday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.



