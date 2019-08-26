Walter Chelf Rives, 66, of Fox Chase, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

Mr. Rives was born in Louisville on Oct. 19, 1952, to the late Anthony 'Tony' Joseph and Betty (Chelf) Rives. He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a civil engineer after 30 years of service and was a registered land surveyor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Janice Kay (Hall) Rives; son, Jason Michael Rives; daughter, Shanna Lynn Stone; grandson, Caleb Michael Stone; brothers, Charles Louis (Sharon) Rives and Shannon L. (Tonya) Rives; father-in-law, James 'J.C.' Hall; nieces and nephews, Aaron Rives, Christopher (Lisa) Rives, Tony Rives, Alex (Charslie) Rives, Dallas Rives, James (Sara) Bell and Kelly (J.T.) Durst.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Interment will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 11 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to .

