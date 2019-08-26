Walter Chelf Rives

Guest Book
  • "Special Condolences and Prayers to Janice and his entire..."
    - Mike Myers
  • "Special Condolences and Prayers to Janice and Family!..."
  • "I always enjoyed working with Walter at the Corps of..."
    - Diane McCartin
Service Information
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-957-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Walter Chelf Rives, 66, of Fox Chase, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Mr. Rives was born in Louisville on Oct. 19, 1952, to the late Anthony 'Tony' Joseph and Betty (Chelf) Rives. He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a civil engineer after 30 years of service and was a registered land surveyor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Janice Kay (Hall) Rives; son, Jason Michael Rives; daughter, Shanna Lynn Stone; grandson, Caleb Michael Stone; brothers, Charles Louis (Sharon) Rives and Shannon L. (Tonya) Rives; father-in-law, James 'J.C.' Hall; nieces and nephews, Aaron Rives, Christopher (Lisa) Rives, Tony Rives, Alex (Charslie) Rives, Dallas Rives, James (Sara) Bell and Kelly (J.T.) Durst.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Interment will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 11 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to .
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations