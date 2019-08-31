Walter Ray 'Payday' Schooling Sr, 76, of Bardstown, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 25, 1943, in Lebanon Junction, a former employee for Jim's Key Market in Lebanon Junction, Geoghegan Trucking Co. and retired from Willett Distillery. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anna Schooling; sister, Rosemary Schooling; and three brothers, Jessie, Jerry and 'Dickie' Schooling.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Schooling; two daughters, Stephanie (David) Walls and Melissa (Rich) Thompson; son, Walter Ray (Carrie) Schooling Jr., all of Bardstown; eight grandsons, Seibon Schooling, Trejan Walls, Kaiden Thompson, Nathaniel McDole, David Walls Jr., Deshawn Wiggington, Cameron Wiggington and Braylan Wiggington; six granddaughters, Kiasia Thompson, Mercedes Durrett, Latrice Walls, Alesia Wiggington, Jazmine Raider and Leila Schooling; two great-grandchildren, Ava Walls and Quincy Schooling; brother, Charles (Beulah) Schooling of Radcliff; sister, Darling Thompson; cousin, Barbara Holston, both of Cincinnati; special friend, Larry (Twalla) Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the First Baptist Church of Bardstown with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. Michael N. Smith and the Rev. Jewell Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and 9-10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Barlow Funeral Home.

