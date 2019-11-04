Walter Reno Hurt, 69, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Green Meadows Nursing Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Christine Hurt; siblings, Larry Fugate, Joyce Edwards, Jessie Hurt, Linda Kay Powell and Kitty Sue Puckett.
He is survived by his siblings, Clara Spencer, Patricia Estep and Eva Bell (Don) Maggard.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Friday, Nov. 8, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Nov. 6, 2019