Wanda Gordon, 88, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Countryview Assisted Living in Lore City, Ohio.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1931, in Bowling Green, Ky., to the late Curtis and Agnes (Young) Wilson.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard Gordon; a sister; and four brothers.
Wanda is survived by a daughter, Vickie (James) Landry os Salesville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 7, at 8 p.m. at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with pastor Dennis Rost officiating. Burial will take place on Tuesday, July 9, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pioneer News on July 10, 2019