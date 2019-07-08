Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on Jan. 26, 1931, in Bowling Green, Ky., to the late Curtis and Agnes (Young) Wilson.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard Gordon; a sister; and four brothers.

Wanda is survived by a daughter, Vickie (James) Landry os Salesville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 7, at 8 p.m. at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with pastor Dennis Rost officiating. Burial will take place on Tuesday, July 9, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville.

