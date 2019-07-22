Wanda Ruth Brewer Tomes

Service Information
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lone Hill United Baptist Church
5410 Mt. Washington Rd.
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Lone Hill United Baptist Church
5410 Mt. Washington Rd.
Louisville, KY
Obituary
Wanda Ruth (Brewer) Tomes, 71, of Highview, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Wanda Layne (Carter) Brewer.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Wayne M. Tomes; daughters, Larissa Mae (Garry) Brown and Michelle Faye (Chuck) Bratcher; six grandchildren; and a brother, Danny (Donna) Brewer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, at Lone Hill Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 24, 2019
