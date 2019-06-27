Wayne Thomas Shuffitt

Wayne Thomas Shuffitt, 76, of Lebanon Junction, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his two daughters, Pam Alberts and Patty Ayers; parents, Stanford 'Bud' and Martha Ellen Harned Shuffitt; two brothers, Stan and Ernest Shuffitt; and four sisters, Louise Mullins, Frances Riley, Geneva Carter and Joyce Starcher.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Nalley Shuffitt; a daughter, who he called his 'tom boy' Jody (Scott) Maynard; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Little Brick Cemetery in Boston. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 1, 2019
