Wayne Tucker, 79, of Shepherdsville, passed away at his home on Monday, March 9, 2020, with family by his side.
He was a Southern Baptist by faith. A retired employee of General Electric, he enjoyed farming, gardening and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lorene Tucker; and a daughter, Pamela Tucker.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Tucker; children, Jeff Tucker of Shepherdsville, Ricky (Tammy) Tucker of Shepherdsville, Randy (Tonya) Tucker ofFlorence, Ohio, Lori Tucker of Shepherdsville and Kevin Tucker of Shepherdsville; step-daughter, Vanessa (Daniel) Wethington of Mount Washington; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his dog, Ruby.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home with Bro. Carl Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, 3-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday. Online condolences can be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 16, 2020