Welton R. Noel, 76, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

Nr. Noel was born on May 24, 1943, in Louisville, to the late Walter Noel and Evelyn (Cox) Meadows. He was a truck driver and carpenter. He attended Little Flock Baptist Church.

Among those who preceded him were his parents; wife, Faye (Burke) Noel; and granddaughter, Autumn Lewis.

He is survived by his children, Christina Martin, Cynthia (Chip) Gardner, Tina (Steven) Brooks and Christopher (Lori) Lewis; grandchildren, Abby Gardner, Elizabeth Gardner, Ashlea Lewis, Zachary (Kendall) White and Martin Lewis; great-grandson, Jadon White; sisters, Sharon Poore and Dean (Charlie) Stinnett; and his fur baby, Baby.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway and John Harper Highway. Interment will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

