Wendy Lee Batten, 49, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Katie (Gary) Lester, Shania (Josh) Lester, Lachelle (Brandon) Allen and Chasity Lester; sons, Jesse Lester, Scott (Vanessa) Batten and David (Michelle) Lester; eight grandchildren; parents, Roger and Ramona Heron Batten; brother, Bo; and significant other, Terry Lester.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.



