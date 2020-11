Or Copy this URL to Share

Wendy Lee Batten, 49, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Katie (Gary) Lester, Shania (Josh) Lester, Lachelle (Brandon) Allen and Chasity Lester; sons, Jesse Lester, Scott (Vanessa) Batten and David (Michelle) Lester; eight grandchildren; parents, Roger and Ramona Heron Batten; brother, Bo; and significant other, Terry Lester.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.



