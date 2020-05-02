Willard "Red" Jones

Willard 'Red' Jones, 74, of Brooks, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gorman and Geneva Jones; and many brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith (Judy) Jones; daughter, Tamara Jones; son, Richard Jones; daughter, Laura (Todd) Boyd; son, Bryan (Patti) Jones; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Gorman Michael Jones; and sisters, Patsy (Billy) Kretzer and Betty Bollefer.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements where all services will be private and limited to the closest of family.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 6, 2020
