William David (Ice Cream Man) Kelly Sr., 77, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sept. 3, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1942, in Louisville to the late Virginia Lucille (O'Daniel) and Edward Skipworth. He was a self-employed ice cream man retiring from the car business for 40 years.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and lifetime member of the American Legion Post 157.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Skipworth; son, Leonard Wayne Kelly; and parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley (White) Kelly; children, Al (Vicki) Kelly, Debbie Sand, David (Bonnie) Kelly Jr., and Michael Kelly; a grandson-son, David (Mandy) Wells; brother, Donald (Sheila) Skipworth; brother-in-law, Elmer (Tony) White; sister-in-law, Sharon Skipworth; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces and beloved pets, Gizmo, Jack, Rowdy and Taz.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, Sept. 11, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America
