William E. 'Pop' 'Tooter' Coulter, 77, Hillview, died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Alvin Coulter and Mary Pearl Coulter; his daughter, Vickie Warren; grandsons, Dylan Coulter and Camren Blake Patton; great-granddaughter, Maddie Coleman; sister, Betty Coulter-Chisholm; and brother, Roger Dale Coulter.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lou Coulter; sons, William (Jackie) Coulter Jr. and Chris (Tammie) Coulter; son-in-law, Billy Warren; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry Coulter, Connie (Mike) Colvin, Bobby Coulter, Sammy (Linda) Coulter, Linda Carol (Richard) Rogers.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.