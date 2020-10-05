1/
William E. Coulter
William E. 'Pop' 'Tooter' Coulter, 77, Hillview, died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Alvin Coulter and Mary Pearl Coulter; his daughter, Vickie Warren; grandsons, Dylan Coulter and Camren Blake Patton; great-granddaughter, Maddie Coleman; sister, Betty Coulter-Chisholm; and brother, Roger Dale Coulter.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lou Coulter; sons, William (Jackie) Coulter Jr. and Chris (Tammie) Coulter; son-in-law, Billy Warren; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry Coulter, Connie (Mike) Colvin, Bobby Coulter, Sammy (Linda) Coulter, Linda Carol (Richard) Rogers.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
