William 'Billy' Everett Ray, 75, of Shepherdsville, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. Ray and Lucille Howard; and his brother, James 'Jimmy' L. Ray.
William is survived by his children, Annette (Terry) Smith of Big Clifty; Teresa (Bobby) Cravens of Shepherdsville and Barbara Simcoe of Shepherdsville; his brother, Larry Douglas (Kim) Ray of Illinois; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his significant other, Janette Miles; along with many other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Veatch officiating. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Burial will take place at a later date in Rocky Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maraman Billings Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 543-6881
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 11, 2019