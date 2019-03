William 'Billy' Everett Ray, 75, of Shepherdsville, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. Ray and Lucille Howard; and his brother, James 'Jimmy' L. Ray.William is survived by his children, Annette (Terry) Smith of Big Clifty; Teresa (Bobby) Cravens of Shepherdsville and Barbara Simcoe of Shepherdsville; his brother, Larry Douglas (Kim) Ray of Illinois; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his significant other, Janette Miles; along with many other family members and friends.Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Veatch officiating. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. on Sunday.Burial will take place at a later date in Rocky Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maraman Billings Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com