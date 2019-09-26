William Fred Marcum, 63, of Hillview, passed away suddenly on Sept. 8, 2019, while on vacation in Florida.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1956, n Louisville, Ky., to the late William 'Jack' and Bernice Gray Marcum. His love of the beach and ocean was a fitting place for his last movements, even though it was a life cut way too short for those who loved him and knew him.
He was employed by the former Belknap Hardware in the 1970s-80s. After Belknap closed, he attended Lindsey Wilson College and has since been employed in sales of fencing; industrial lubrication systems and instrumentation; and cable, internet and satellite systems. He was owner of Kentuckiana Home Entertainment. < br /> Fred enjoyed cooking for his family and creating his own recipes and listening to many genres of music. He was baptized at Highland Park Christian Church and was a member of the former McDowell Chapel United Methodist Church in Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bryan Marcum; and sisters, Emma Mccandleuss and Karen Bartsch.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deborah (Roark) Marcum; daughter, Rebecca (David) Sturgeon; son, Aaron (Cammie) Marcum; grandchildren, Sarah, Emma, Aiden, Brionna, Joslyn and Jackson; sister, Ivy Schoenbaechler; and sister-in-law, Janet Marcum.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with interment at Hebron Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may go to Blessings in a Backpack (4121 Shelbyville Road, Louisville 40207) or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana (https://rmhc-kentuckiana.org).
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 30, 2019