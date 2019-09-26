William Fred Marcum (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Highway at Brooks Road
Obituary
William Fred Marcum, 63, of Hillview, passed away suddenly on Sept. 8, 2019, while on vacation in Florida.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1956, n Louisville, Ky., to the late William 'Jack' and Bernice Gray Marcum. His love of the beach and ocean was a fitting place for his last movements, even though it was a life cut way too short for those who loved him and knew him.
He was employed by the former Belknap Hardware in the 1970s-80s. After Belknap closed, he attended Lindsey Wilson College and has since been employed in sales of fencing; industrial lubrication systems and instrumentation; and cable, internet and satellite systems. He was owner of Kentuckiana Home Entertainment. < br /> Fred enjoyed cooking for his family and creating his own recipes and listening to many genres of music. He was baptized at Highland Park Christian Church and was a member of the former McDowell Chapel United Methodist Church in Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bryan Marcum; and sisters, Emma Mccandleuss and Karen Bartsch.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deborah (Roark) Marcum; daughter, Rebecca (David) Sturgeon; son, Aaron (Cammie) Marcum; grandchildren, Sarah, Emma, Aiden, Brionna, Joslyn and Jackson; sister, Ivy Schoenbaechler; and sister-in-law, Janet Marcum.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with interment at Hebron Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may go to Blessings in a Backpack (4121 Shelbyville Road, Louisville 40207) or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana (https://rmhc-kentuckiana.org).
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 30, 2019
