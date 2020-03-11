William "Bill" Kitterman

Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-955-6304
Obituary
William 'Bill' Kitterman, 79, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Bowling Green.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Clara Kitterman; and his brother, Bobby Kitterman.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Debbie Thomas; son, Danny Kitterman; stepdaughters, Kim White and Therese Switch; brothers, Jimmy 'Buck' Kitterman, Charlie Kitterman, Wayne Kitterman, Larry Kitterman and Troy Kitterman; sisters, Mary Francis, Joann and Marilyn; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman St., Shepherdsville. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 16, 2020
