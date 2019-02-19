Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Michael Higgins Jr.. View Sign

William Michael Higgins Jr., 70, of Fox Chase, returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1948, in Kearney, Neb., to the late William Michael Sr. and Mary Rita (Hardy) Higgins.

He was a retired machinist from Phillip Morris, a member of the North Bullitt Lions Club, former council member for the city of Fox Chase and a volunteer for the Adult Literacy Program.

He was also a proud member of the International Association of Machinists.

He was very involved in helping his community. He spent his free time coaching Little League and tutoring children. He also helped with the holiday events.

Among those that preceded him in death are h is sister, Patricia A. Sweeney.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra (Craven) Higgins; a son, Paul Michael (Rachel L. Jones) Higgins; daughter, Laura Marie Higgins; grandchildren, Benjamin C., Lucas H. and Spencer M. Higgins; siblings, Mary Catherine Blankenship, Rose Higgins, Rita Hart, Timothy Higgins and Thomas Higgins.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will follow in Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation will be from Noon until 8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the North Bullitt Lions Club.

