William 'Bill' Monhollon, 78, was called home on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Bill faithfully served his community during his time with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and through his service with Little Flock Baptist Church and the North Bullitt Lions Club. >br /> He was preceded in death by his parents, William McKinley and Leota Monhollon, along with siblings, Ivan Monhollon, Wilma Mobley and Geraldine Spencer.

He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Ann, of 54 years; son, Eric (Pam); daughter, Laura (Dave); and wonderful grandchildren, Michael,. Caleb and Tabitha.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be sent to Little Flock Baptist Church and the North Bullitt Lions Club.

Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

