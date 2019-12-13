William Pope Beeler, 78, of Lebanon Junction, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Norton Bosporus Inpatient Unit in Louisville.

He served as the long-time chairman of the Bullitt County Joint Planning Commission.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Stewart Beeler Sr. and Lillie Pearl Monroe Beeler; a sister, Evelyn Mae Beeler; and a brother, Duard Jackson Beeler.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Thompson Beeler; son, William Pope (Chris Pickering) Beeler Jr.; daughter, Mary Shannon (Dale) Beeler Lenox; brother, Dr. Henry S. (Martha) Beeler; sister, Mary Lou (Billy Howard) Smith; and a granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at Lebanon Junction First Christian Church with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 9 a.m. on Monday at the church.

