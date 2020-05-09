William R. Brown, 75, of Lebanon Junction, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Beatrice Guffey Brown; a brother, Buddy Brown; and sisters, Phyllis Lynch and Sarah Thurman.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Morris Brown; sons, Willie, Jimmy, Troy and Shannon Morris; daughters, Samantha Morris and Sandra Brown; brothers, Ritchie and Dennis Brown; sister, Betty Cobb; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services and visitation will be private with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 13, 2020