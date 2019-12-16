William Ray Rafferty, 67, of Mount Washington, died on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Bosse Rafferty; son, Craig Thomas (Lindsay) Rafferty; daughter, Stacy Lyn Rafferty Miller; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 18, 2019