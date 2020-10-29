William Ray Thompson, 69, of Bardstown, died on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his son, William Joseph 'Joey' Thompson; parents, Henry and Lillie Lewis Thompson; and sister, Dolly Tipton.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Newton Thompson; stepchildren, Lee Ann (Johnny) Beavers, Daniel Harned and David (Linda) Harned; brothers, Tommy Thompson and James Thompson; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Little Brick Cemetery. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston was in charge of arrangements.



