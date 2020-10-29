1/
William Ray Thompson
William Ray Thompson, 69, of Bardstown, died on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Joseph 'Joey' Thompson; parents, Henry and Lillie Lewis Thompson; and sister, Dolly Tipton.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Newton Thompson; stepchildren, Lee Ann (Johnny) Beavers, Daniel Harned and David (Linda) Harned; brothers, Tommy Thompson and James Thompson; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Little Brick Cemetery. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2020.
