Wilma Evelyn 'Sue' Parsley Ryan, 78, of Lebanon Junction, died on Monday, June 3, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James H. and Hallie Turner Parsley; a grandson, Colton Ford; and her nine siblings.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harold Ryan; six daughters, Sharold (John) Moser, Rhonda (Jim) Tinnell, Pam (Punkin) Larimore, Paula (Joe) McDaniel, Robin (Doug) Steere and Melissa Fox; 22 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 5, 2019
