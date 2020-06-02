Winifred 'Winnie' H. Sharp, 76, of Cox's Creek, passed away at her home on Friday, May 29, 2020, with her family by her side.
Winnie was a 1962 graduate of Butler High School and a former insurance sales agent for many years. She enjoyed music, shopping, traveling, antiquing and going to the Legion Hall in Bardstown.
Winnie will be remembered for her caring heart and the love she had for her family.
Winnie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Dyer; her son, Michael Dyer; and her parents, Harold and Maida Sharp.
Winnie is survived by her children, Michael Settle of Louisville and Angee (Brian) Townsley of Shepherdsville; her stepchildren, Janet (Jeff) Parker of Georgetown, along with their daughters and Mark (Tiffany) Dyer of Elizabethtown, along with their children; her sister, Sue Ann Grantham of Louisville; her cousin, Barbara June Powell of Florence, Ala.; her grandchildren, Jesse (Tori) Sharp, Dillen Sizemore, Cole Townsley and Julee Sharp; along with many other family members, friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 3, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.