Wyvetta Benningfield, 86, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Daniel Carroll and Sarah Elizabeth King; brothers, Grover, Charles and Chester Carroll; sisters, Virgie Gabbert, Allene Eastridge, Annie Thompson, Lydia Carroll and Nellie Greer; great-granddaughters, Lillian and Luna Benningfield; and great-grandson, Xavier Perkins.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Charles Raymond Benningfield; daughters, Elana (Jeff Parker) Miles and Paula (Terry) Perkins; sons, Rodney (Loraine) Benningfield and Landon Benningfield; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 6, 2020