Yvonne 'Von' Jane P'Pool, 79, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, surrounded by a party of loved ones.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1939, in Central City, Ky. (Muhlenberg County). Yvonne was the family matriarch; the glue that held everyone together. She was a peacemaker. Bornin an era when women were expected to be homemakers and housewives, Yvonne proudly accepted this role. You simply cannot talk about Von's life and not talk about what a tough as nails woman she wasÉ not because she wanted to be but because she had to be. Life was never easy for Von. Her body betrayed her at a young age and left her crippled with rheumatoid arthritis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Claudia Shinn.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Darl 'Joe' P'Pool; five chidlren, Darrell (Cindy) P'Pool of Brooks, Pamela Blankenship of Louisville, Robin (Mike) Shelton of Elizabethtown, Jeffrey (Michelle) P'Pool of Brooks and Monica (Lori) P'Pool of Elizabethtown; her twin sister, Janet (Phil) Bohannon of Louisville; 11 grandchildren, Shawn Blankenship, Chris P'Pool, Desirae Shelton, Eric Blankenship, Michelle Kreusch, Amanda Smothers, Daren P'Pool, Amber Allen, Ashley Scamahorn, Cody P'Pool and Aspen Stith; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Stites Station Baptist Church in West Point with cremation to follow. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Monday and from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral. Expressions of sympathy may go to .

