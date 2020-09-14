1/
Yvonne Sue "Bonnie" Masden
Yvonne Sue 'Bonnie' Masden, 83, of Louisville, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington and Molly Edith Crump Tinnell; son, Patrick Sweat; step-son, Wendell Masden; grandson, Matthew Willis; and sisters, Sandra Ryan, Geneva Ratchford, Darnell Travis, Lucille Tinnell and Georgia Faye Jackson.
She is survived by her son, Steven (Susan) Sweat; daughter, Cheryl (Steven) Willis; step-daughters, Tina (Wilson) Thomas and Sally (Eddie) Bradley; brother, Sherman (Sheila) Tinnell; sisters, Rita Maraman and Sharon Tinnell; five grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
