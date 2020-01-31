|
A. Fred Young
PEKIN — A. "Fred" Young, 81, of Pekin passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Pekin Manor.
He was born May 12, 1938, in Pocahontas, TN, to Archie T. and Silas Dupree (Barkley) Young, he married Judith Tassart on March 7, 1959. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, John T. Young of Pekin; one daughter-in-law, Julie Young; six grandchildren; Zachary, Margaret, Michael, Wesley, Allan and Sierra; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert (Ina) Young; two sisters, Edith (Everett) Leadford, Eva (Troy) Cox; one sister-in-law, Victoria Tassart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Mark F. Young, one daughter Dawn M. Young, one grandchild Peighton, two brothers William and Grady Young, six sisters Louise, Minnie, Johnie, Cora Lee, Mona, Vera Mae, and his adopted mother Bessie Mayberry.
He worked as a laborer for Local 231 for 32 years, retiring in 2001.
Fred took great pride in his yard, in his home and was known to feed and watch the squirrels out back. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and spending time with his grandchildren.
Fred was an active member of Pekin Church of Christ.
His funeral will be at 6 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Pekin. Doug Hafley will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 5:45 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, Il 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020