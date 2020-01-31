Home

POWERED BY

Services
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:45 PM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Fred Young


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Fred Young Obituary
A. Fred Young
PEKIN — A. "Fred" Young, 81, of Pekin passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Pekin Manor.
He was born May 12, 1938, in Pocahontas, TN, to Archie T. and Silas Dupree (Barkley) Young, he married Judith Tassart on March 7, 1959. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, John T. Young of Pekin; one daughter-in-law, Julie Young; six grandchildren; Zachary, Margaret, Michael, Wesley, Allan and Sierra; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert (Ina) Young; two sisters, Edith (Everett) Leadford, Eva (Troy) Cox; one sister-in-law, Victoria Tassart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Mark F. Young, one daughter Dawn M. Young, one grandchild Peighton, two brothers William and Grady Young, six sisters Louise, Minnie, Johnie, Cora Lee, Mona, Vera Mae, and his adopted mother Bessie Mayberry.
He worked as a laborer for Local 231 for 32 years, retiring in 2001.
Fred took great pride in his yard, in his home and was known to feed and watch the squirrels out back. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and spending time with his grandchildren.
Fred was an active member of Pekin Church of Christ.
His funeral will be at 6 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Pekin. Doug Hafley will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 5:45 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, Il 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -