A. Terry Knueppel
PEORIA - A. Terry Knueppel, 84, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Born on January 21, 1936, to Adolph and Helen (Hedlund) Knueppel in Peoria, Terry is survived by his brother-in-law, Peter Bulkeley of Gig Harbor, WA; a nephew, Jeff (Ginger) Hazen of Las Vegas, NV; and a great-niece, Rachel Hazen of Columbia, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Martha; and one sister, Karen.
Terry was a graduate of St. John's Military Academy, and later earned his Bachelor's degree and MBA from Northwestern University. He was a member of the Illinois National Guard from 1959-1962.
Terry loved being actively involved in the Peoria community. He was a member of the Country Club of Peoria, where he enjoyed playing bridge in the company of his friends. He was also a regular contributor to Bradley University, the Peoria Riverfront Museum and the Peoria Symphony.
In his younger years, Terry loved to travel. He regularly ventured abroad to visit his extended family and lifelong friends. His adventures spanned from Germany, France and Italy to Africa and Japan. He spent winters in his second home in Tucson, AZ.
Terry's pride and joy was his family business, Dental Arts Laboratories, Inc. (DAL) in Peoria. DAL was founded in 1934 by Terry's father, Adolph. Terry joined the family business in 1960 and dedicated every day for 60 years to ensuring its success. He loved visiting with the employees, whom he considered family, and was always the first to celebrate their personal successes. He was quick to offer business suggestions and words of wisdom, and always eager to see who had cookies or candy to share.
No matter where Terry went, he made new friends. And to Terry, friends were family. He provided financial support and opened up his heart and home to hundreds of people. His passing leaves a hole in the hearts and minds of the many people with whom he interacted with over the years. But he also leaves behind a legacy of hard work, honesty, compassion, generosity and professionalism. He will truly be missed.
A private graveside service for Terry will be held at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington Street, Peoria, IL 61602.
To leave a condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com
.