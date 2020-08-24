Aaron R. Miller
BRIMFIELD - Aaron Richard Miller of Brimfield passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, near Brimfield, IL.
He was born on May 12, 2004, in Peoria, IL, to Rick and Michele (Buhrmester) Miller. Aaron was a junior at Brimfield High School, where he participated in baseball and basketball.
Aaron is survived by his parents and his brother, Calvin Miller, all of Brimfield; and his best friend, Jakoby McKown of Brimfield. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, David Buhrmester of Herscher, IL, and Michiko Somers of Sun City Center, FL; his paternal grandparents, Richard and Margaret Miller of Williamsfield, IL; one aunt, Kelley Masters of Savannah GA; two uncles, Eric Miller of Williamsfield, IL, and Brian Buhrmester of Tracy, CA: cousin, Mason (Niki) Masters of Chicago, IL; and the most amazing group of friends a young man could ask for.
A vehicle visitation will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Brimfield High School from 5 to 8 p.m. Please greet the family from your vehicles as you are directed into the front circle drive. Those attending need to approach the school from the northeast side (E. Illinois to N. Jackson or W. Brimfield/Jubilee Road to N. Jackson). Staff and volunteers will be on site to direct traffic. Clinton Street in front of the high school intersecting with N. Jackson Street will be closed to through traffic.
A funeral mass to honor Aaron's life will be private for the family on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Brimfield. It may be watched live by joining the Facebook group titled Aaron Miller Funeral. Father John Verrier will preside. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is assisting with arrangements. To leave online condolences and share photos for the family, please visit Aaron's tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the Aaron Miller Memorial Fund at F&M Bank in Brimfield or a GoFundMe created for the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/aaron-miller-memorial
.