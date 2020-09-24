1/1
Aaron Thomas Wickenhauser
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aaron Thomas Wickenhauser
PEKIN - Aaron Thomas Wickenhauser, 45, of Pekin, passed away at 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 14, 1975 in Normal, IL the son of Thomas and Crystal (Reckling) Wickenhauser. He married Amber Ottman on June 15, 2019 in Mapleton, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his parents, Thomas and Crystal Wickenhauser of Peoria; one sister, Nicole San Jose of Dunlap, IL; numerous aunts and uncles; four nieces, Katherine and Courtney San Jose and Lilli and Kylie; three nephews, Isaac, Kaleb, Kegan; and their beloved cat, Nightwing.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Aaron graduated Cum Laude from the University of Notre Dame in 1997. He received his Juris Doctor degree in 2004 from DePaul University College of Law and became a member of the Illinois Bar Association in January of 2005. Aaron was a practicing attorney in the tri-county area.
He was an avid Notre Dame football fan.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in El Paso, IL. COVID-19 precautions will be observed with masks and social distancing. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with final arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Mass Intentions in El Paso, IL or T.A.P.S. by mail at 100 TAPS Lane Pekin, IL 61554 or online at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/TAPSshelter.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 W Main St
El Paso, IL 61738
3095274000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved