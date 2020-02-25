|
Aaron Waithe
PEORIA - Aaron Jarel Waithe, 51, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Peoria, IL.
Aaron was born in Centralia, IL, the son of Regina (Waithe) Bryant and Remon Gardner.
Surviving area relatives are his aunt, Tami (Les) Johnson; uncle, Bruce (Peaches) Waithe; and numerous cousins and friends.
Aaron was preceded in death by his father, Remon Gardner; and grandparents, Dorothy Waithe and LaVeeda and Walter Gardner Sr.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, 2018 W. Kellogg, West Peoria, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020