Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Abed Bukilah
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Abed Bukilah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abed Bukilah


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abed Bukilah Obituary
Abed Bukilah
PEORIA - Abed Jaber Bukilah, age 91, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Born January 1, 1929, in Jaffa, Palestine, to the late Jaber and Hannah Habach Bukilah, Abed married Janette Georgey in Kuwait, and she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Hanan (Majed Elsaygh) Bukilah, Mona (George) Elias, Jaber Bukilah, George (Valerie) Bukilah and Michael Bukilah; nine grandchildren; sister, Noor Bukilah; niece, Amal Elia Bukilah; and several additional nieces and nephews.
Abed was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Elia Bukilah.
He was a retired plumbing contractor and honorable man who enjoyed life, his children, grandchildren and, most importantly, his beloved wife.
Funeral services will be held at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Father Anastasios Theodoropoulos officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery. A Mercy Meal will be held at the church, following the burial.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abed's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -