|
|
Abed Bukilah
PEORIA - Abed Jaber Bukilah, age 91, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Born January 1, 1929, in Jaffa, Palestine, to the late Jaber and Hannah Habach Bukilah, Abed married Janette Georgey in Kuwait, and she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Hanan (Majed Elsaygh) Bukilah, Mona (George) Elias, Jaber Bukilah, George (Valerie) Bukilah and Michael Bukilah; nine grandchildren; sister, Noor Bukilah; niece, Amal Elia Bukilah; and several additional nieces and nephews.
Abed was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Elia Bukilah.
He was a retired plumbing contractor and honorable man who enjoyed life, his children, grandchildren and, most importantly, his beloved wife.
Funeral services will be held at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Father Anastasios Theodoropoulos officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery. A Mercy Meal will be held at the church, following the burial.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020