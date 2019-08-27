Home

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
702 West Main
Elmwood, IL 61529
(309) 742-2491
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Elmwood United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
Peoria, IL
View Map
Ada Foreman


1929 - 2019
Ada Foreman Obituary
Ada Foreman
PEORIA - Ada M. Foreman, 90, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Courtyard Estates in Farmington.
She was born on February 12, 1929, to William and Sylvia (Vetter) Wease in Pearl, IL. She married Thomas Dean Foreman on June 28, 1947, in Milton, IL. He preceded her in death in 2010.
Ada is survived by three children, Gary (Debbie) Foreman of Fort Myers, FL, Gayla (Dick) Taylor of Elmwood and William "Bill" (Nancy) Foreman of Edwards; six grandchildren, Melissa (Monte) Kenney, Josh Foreman, Lindsay (Brett) Powers, Erik (Lauren) Taylor, Megan Foreman and Nicholas (Rayne) Foreman; and five great-grandchildren.
Ada was a hairdresser for many years. She also enjoyed being a caregiver and volunteering at Proctor as a "Pink Lady." She was a member of the First Christian Church in Peoria.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Elmwood United Methodist Church. Burial will immediately follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the .
To view Ada's video tribute or to leave online condolences, please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
