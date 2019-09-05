|
Adeline Stetzler
MORTON — Adeline D. Stetzler, 96, formerly of Morton, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019, at her daughter Jill's home, in Cape Coral, Fla., in the hands of her family.
Born March 13, 1923, in Groveland, Ill., to Lem and Elizabeth Stoecker, she married Arthur F. Stetzler on April 11, 1943, in Morton. He died on March 20, 1990. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Arlene Stetzler.
Surviving are her four sons, Douglas (Lindsay) Stetzler, Greg Stetzler, Roger Stetzler and Todd Stetzler, all of Morton; one daughter, Jill (Mark) Fisher of Cape Coral, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Adeline's parents owned and operated Stoecker Seed Company in East Peoria. She worked at Caterpillar in East Peoria until she married Arthur, a World War II Army Air Corps Veteran, relocating them to Eglin Field, Fla.
Grami loved Christ with her whole heart and shared her faith with all she knew. She formerly attended Grace Evangelical Mennonite Church, and was an active member at Crosspoint Church in East Peoria, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, with her grandson Pastor Cole McLaughlin officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton and one hour prior to the funeral on Monday, at the church. Burial will be at Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Crosspoint Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019