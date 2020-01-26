|
Adell A. (Miller) Moore
PEORIA - Adell Aline (Miller) Moore, 72, of Peoria went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, with loved ones by her side and many prayers surrounding her.
Adell was born in Peoria on December 7, 1947, to Charles and Mabel Adell (McVey) Miller. She grew up in Peoria, later moving to Massachusetts, before returning to Peoria in 2007.
Adell was a compassionate, funny and independent woman who was often in service to others, and a woman with a strong faith. She worked for many years as a nurse's aide, enjoying and developing bonds with the elderly people she cared for. She was a fountain of support for her friends and family and loved to brighten others' days with her humor and playful, free spirit. She leaves behind not only loved family, but also dear friends.
Adell was predeceased by her parents; sisters, LaDora Hawkins of Peoria and Jessie Pryde Banks of Morton; and brothers, David Pankake of Texas, Charles Miller of Montana and Clarence Miller of Peoria.
She leaves behind her true love, Thomas E. Stein of Peoria; daughter, Melanie Mangum of Memphis, TN; son-in-law, Jeffrey Mangum of Massachusets; sons, Curtis Moore of Portland, OR, and David Moore of Manchester, NH; and their father, Glenn Moore of New Hampshire. She leaves behind one granddaughter, her "Sweet Pea" Emily Mangum of Massachusetts. She also leaves behind 5 nieces, 2 nephews and their children and grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.
A service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at Star of Hope Full Gospel Church, 417 W. Romeo B. Garrett Ave., Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, Adell would be pleased if donations were made to her son David's medical support fund. For details, contact Adell's daughter Melanie, or Tom Stein.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020