Adell L. Wright
WEST PEORIA - Adell L. Wright, 90, of West Peoria, IL, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on April 24, 1929, in Petersburg, Illinois, to Harry and Lois (Ritter) McMillan. She married Vernon Wright in Peoria, IL, on March 6, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2007.
Surviving are their daughter, Susan L. (Larry) Renner of Peoria, IL, James V. (Toby) Wright of Glorieta, NM, and Barbara A. (Bob) Wright-Anders of Arlington Heights; six grandchildren, Matthew Baum, Amanda (Matt) Cusack, Jessica (Ty) Gordon, Kyle (Bill) Lahl, Kurt Wright and Elizabeth (Nick) Jones; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and six brothers.
Adell was a wonderful mother, always involved with her children's school activities. One of her proudest moments was when her son, Jim, achieved his Eagle Scout award.
Adell was a Nursery School Program Director at the Magic Box Nursery School for the Peoria Park District and retired in 1980 after working for 20 years. After retiring, Adell and her husband, Vernon, became involved in the antique business. The two of the them attended auctions, had booths at local antique malls, and were well known for setting up at flea markets. When Vernon became interested in the sport of running, Adell would travel with Vernon and her daughter, Susan, to various races to watch them run.
Adell was an avid reader of mystery and western novels and shared the love of television series, such as "Murder She Wrote" and "Diagnosis Murder," with her granddaughter, Amanda. Adell would often say she wanted to write the "Great Novel" and "Paint the Great Picture." She had a love of writing poetry and drawing in her spare time. She was a wonderful artist. In her younger years, she and her daughter, Susan, would attend ceramic classes, painting items to give as gifts to family and friends. Recently, Adell discovered the love of rock painting. Her son, Jim, would send her rocks from New Mexico, and she found great joy in painting the rocks with her daughter, Susan. She also loved doing word search puzzles and spending time on Facebook catching up with friends and family. She was an avid collector of Santa Clauses and Kewpie dolls and could tell you the story behind everyone she owned. One of Adell's greatest joys in her life was her grandchildren. She never missed a race, a birthday, or any chance to spend time with Matt and Amanda.
Adell loved to shop. Once a week, she and her daughter, Susan, would go shopping and have lunch together. Her holidays were always spent with Susan's family and matching Christmas pajamas were a must. Planning the holiday menu with her daughter, Susan, was always very important to Adell. Every holiday meal had to include, of all things, potato salad.
Adell will be missed by all her family and friends. Her wit and humor were one of a kind, and she was loved by all who knew her.
Adell's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at funeral home. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, or .
Condolences may be left for Adell's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019