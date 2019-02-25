|
Adolph R. Baum
EAST PEORIA - Adolph "Abe" R. Baum, 85, formerly of East Peoria, passed Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Winter Haven, FL.
He was born on October 5, 1933, in East Peoria, IL, to Adolf C. Baum and Violet M. (Crowe) Baum.
Abe was self-employed and the owner of Baum Construction. He was a retired member of the Bricklayers Local #06, and a life member of the Peoria Casting Club and the Elk's Club. He was also a Fireman and Fire Chief of the Browning Fire department for 13 years. He also served as an EMT with Schuyler County Ambulance for 6 years. Abe also had time to be a certified coach for the Special Olympics of Illinois.
Abe was preceded in death by his parents; son, Adolph (Duke) R. Baum III; one grandson; two sisters; and two brothers.
He married the love of his life, Donna R. (Parry) Baum on September 10, 1955.
Abe is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Tom) Shadrick of Creve Coeur, IL; one granddaughter; and four great-grandchildren of Peoria, IL.
Abe will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
There will be no services.
Memorials may be made to the Browning Fireman's Fund or Schuyler County Humane Society of Rushville, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019