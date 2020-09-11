1/
Adolph "Junior" Roecker Jr.
1929 - 2020
Adolph "Junior" Roecker, Jr.
PEORIA – Adolph "Junior" Roecker, Jr., 91, of Peoria died at 2:25 P.M. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Skylines. He was born on July 13, 1929 in Peoria, IL to Adolph Roecker and Lydia Mueller Roecker. Surviving are one brother, John G. (Josephine) Roecker; two sisters, Louise C. Roecker and Marie R. (Jerry) Hoerr; two nephews; one niece; and a number of grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He worked at Interiors-Roeckers for many years.
A private graveside service was held Friday, September 11, 2020 at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Any memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines, 7023 NE Skyline Dr., Peoria, IL. The family would like to extend their appreciation for the loving care they provided for Junior. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
