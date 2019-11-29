Home

St Marys of Lourdes Church
RR 2 Box 255
Metamora, IL 61548
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:30 PM
St. Mary of Lourdes Church
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Agnes Parr
Agnes A. Parr


1924 - 2019
Agnes A. Parr Obituary
Agnes A. Parr
METAMORA - Agnes A. Parr, 95, of Metamora, IL passed away at 10:03 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria. She was born on Feb. 25, 1924 to Leo C. and Lydia D. (Kiesewetter) Fandel. She married Henry A. Parr, Jr. on Sept. 24, 1947 at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Metamora. He passed away on Jan. 27, 1992.
Surviving are six sons Don (Sue) Parr, Ken (Pat) Parr, Randy (Michell) Parr, Mike (Vicki) Parr, Tim (Denise) Parr, Curt (Debbie) Parr; four daughters Debby Parr, Sandy (Mike) Copp, Karen Johnson, and Theresa (Kevin) Schlink; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and siblings Don "Doc" (Joan) Fandel and Lulu Mae "Suzy" (Jack) Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and five sisters.
Agnes was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church both in Metamora, the Altar Rosary Society, and Catholic Women's League. She enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting, and spending time with her family.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at St. Mary of Lourdes Church with visitation to follow from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary of Lourdes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church Building Fund, 424 Lourdes Church Road, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
