Agnes Whitman
PEORIA - Agnes P. Whitman, 88, of Peoria passed away at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born September 18, 1930 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, the daughter of Finley and Hazel Ivey Frazier. She married Jesse M. Whitman Sr. on October 1, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2001.
Agnes is survived by her children, Sharon Furlong of Williamsville, IL, Jesse (Clarissa) Whitman Jr. of East Peoria, George (Kathy) Whitman of East Peoria, and Mi-chal (Christopher) Backes of Peoria; twelve grandchildren, and twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Margaret Stewart of East Peoria.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Remmert Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior. The Rev. Paul Trilikis will officiate.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to The Neighborhood House or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
To view Agnes's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019