Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Whitman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Whitman


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Agnes Whitman Obituary
Agnes Whitman
PEORIA - Agnes P. Whitman, 88, of Peoria passed away at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born September 18, 1930 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, the daughter of Finley and Hazel Ivey Frazier. She married Jesse M. Whitman Sr. on October 1, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2001.
Agnes is survived by her children, Sharon Furlong of Williamsville, IL, Jesse (Clarissa) Whitman Jr. of East Peoria, George (Kathy) Whitman of East Peoria, and Mi-chal (Christopher) Backes of Peoria; twelve grandchildren, and twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Margaret Stewart of East Peoria.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Remmert Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior. The Rev. Paul Trilikis will officiate.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to The Neighborhood House or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
To view Agnes's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now